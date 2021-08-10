$351.60 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will post sales of $351.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.99 million to $354.20 million. DouYu International reported sales of $354.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DOYU opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

