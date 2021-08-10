37,201 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.66% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of DDIV opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34.

