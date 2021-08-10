$40.71 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post sales of $40.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $153.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,784 shares of company stock worth $55,263,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

