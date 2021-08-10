41,527 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NYSE:VOR opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

