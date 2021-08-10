$448.04 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $448.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.53 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 233,003 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

