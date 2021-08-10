47,095 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BRP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BRP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

