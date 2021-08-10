4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440,839.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $440,839.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

