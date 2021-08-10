$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.