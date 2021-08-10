$557.10 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.21 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

