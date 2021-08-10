56,250 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,250 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FireEye by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FireEye by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 89,121 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 5,977,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,766. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

