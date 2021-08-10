57,021 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

