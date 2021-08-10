59,083 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXDX stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

