5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of research firms have commented on VNP. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last quarter.

VNP opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.27 million and a P/E ratio of 63.49. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

