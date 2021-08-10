60,750 Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Triton International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 16,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

