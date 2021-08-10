$66.07 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post sales of $66.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

