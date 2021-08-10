$72.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $72.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 559.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
QCRH stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.