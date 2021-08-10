$72.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $72.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 559.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

