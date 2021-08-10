8,406 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $9,972,922. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $191.03 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.