$852.27 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report sales of $852.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $778.13 million to $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

