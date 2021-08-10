88,933 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 927,537 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,550. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

