96,000 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Privia Health Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 7,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,170. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.