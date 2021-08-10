A Jones Lee Purchases 1,000 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director A Jones Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 252.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.