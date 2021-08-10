AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.