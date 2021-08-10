Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue Sells 24,471 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.70. 220,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,162. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

