Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $2,462,950.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $13.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.70. The company had a trading volume of 220,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.