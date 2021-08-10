Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 223,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

