Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.
Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 223,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69.
In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
