Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $4.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $5.02 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

