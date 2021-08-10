AceD (ACED) Hits Market Capitalization of $117,982.38

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, AceD has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $117,982.38 and approximately $12,427.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

