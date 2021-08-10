Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 265.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.