ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $932,673.39

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ACoconut has a market cap of $932,673.39 and approximately $101,744.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

