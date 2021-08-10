ACoconut Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $931,712.09 and approximately $110,936.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00064307 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.