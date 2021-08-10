Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

