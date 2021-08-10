Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Posts Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

