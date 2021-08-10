Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $14.97. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 54,240 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.