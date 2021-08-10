Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

ADAP opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $536.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.