Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.63. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4,909 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The stock has a market cap of $581.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

