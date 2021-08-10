adbank Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $2.21 million and $39,186.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

