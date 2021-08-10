Add.xyz Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $7,054.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

