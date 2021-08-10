Adecoagro (AGRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGRO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

