Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

