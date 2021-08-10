ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $198.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

