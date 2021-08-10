adToken Market Capitalization Tops $315,990.53 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, adToken has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $315,990.53 and $757.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars.

