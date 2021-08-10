ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ADTRAN worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.