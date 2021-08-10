AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

