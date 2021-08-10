Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANNSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.52. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $131.60 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

