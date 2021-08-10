Aeon Market Capitalization Hits $13.46 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $5,291.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.24 or 0.00577285 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

