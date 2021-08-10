Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEMD. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

