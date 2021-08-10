Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.