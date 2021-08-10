Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Aflac worth $203,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.