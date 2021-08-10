Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $27.99. Agora shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 30,636 shares traded.

API has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.23.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

