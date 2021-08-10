AIOZ Network Price Down 1% Over Last Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and $909,457.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

